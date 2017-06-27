Vogt to make Brewers debut on Wednesday

Stephen Vogt 's change of scenery began with a series of handshakes in the visitors' clubhouse at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, as the new Brewers catcher got to work on learning a new pitching staff. With catcher Jett Bandy mired in a slump, the Brewers claimed Vogt -- an All-Star for the A's in each of the past two seasons -- off waivers on Sunday, taking a chance on his left-handed bat and reputation as a clubhouse presence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.