Video: Ocean Springs' Garrett Crochet picked up by Milwaukee
Having options is a good problem to have for outgoing high school baseball seniors, especially when one of the things on the table is a contract with a major league organization. That's the position former Ocean Springs pitcher Garrett Crochet now finds himself in after being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft earlier today.
