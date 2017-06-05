The Milwaukee Brewers shouldn't have to worry about the Super Two cutoff anymore

Typically, after several years in the minor leagues earning poverty-level wages and three seasons in the majors earning roughly the league minimum, a Major League Baseball player will become eligible for salary arbitration and the first sizable payday of his professional career. Salary arbitration allows a player to negotiate a wage with his employing team that is based off the work he has done to that point in his MLB career as well as historical comparisons of similar players at his position and service class.

