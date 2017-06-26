Teheran's struggles at SunTrust Park persist

As the Braves prepared to enter the next phase of their rebuild this season, they were encouraged enough by Julio Teheran 's 2016 rebound to believe he could anchor their new-look rotation as they moved into a new home. With nearly three months of this season complete, Teheran hasn't found consistent comfort at SunTrust Park, and the Braves are left to wonder if they missed the best opportunity to trade their inconsistent right-hander, who struggled yet again during Sunday's "I think he'll be fine," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.