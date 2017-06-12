Taillon makes inspirational return to inspire Rockies, Judge homers again
Jameson Taillon was inspirational in his first MLB game back since May 3 as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Colorado Rockies 7-2. Less than five weeks removed from surgery for testicular cancer, Jameson Taillon was back on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
