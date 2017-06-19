Source: Brewers sign 8th-rounder Rose
Eighth-round Draft pick Jayson Rose signed with the Brewers on Sunday, and he will begin his pro career with something rare for a pitcher at the front end of his career: A plus changeup. The Brewers have not confirmed signing Rose or any of their 40 other picks from last week's Draft, but a source confirmed Rose had passed a physical exam and signed for $164,900, which was the slot value assigned to the 234th overall pick.
