Somerset Patriots Re-Sign Left-Handed Pitcher Efrain Nieves
Nieves returns for his second season with the Somerset Patriots and his second in the Atlantic League. Last season, Nieves appeared in nine games for the team, including six starts, going 3-0 on the mound with a 3.09 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 35 innings of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Double G Sports.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC