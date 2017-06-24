Sogard doesn't play after getting hit by pitch

Sogard doesn't play after getting hit...

ATLANTA You never want to sit the hottest hitter in your lineup, but manager Craig Counsell opted to be cautious Saturday with Eric Sogard after he was hit above the right elbow with a pitch Friday night.

