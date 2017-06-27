Shoehorning Jonathan Villar back on t...

Shoehorning Jonathan Villar back on to the Milwaukee Brewers roster

At some point today, the Milwaukee Brewers are expected to activate both Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar off of the disabled list. Braun was well on his way to enjoying another stellar season before issues with his trapezius and later his calf shelved him for most of May and June.

Chicago, IL

