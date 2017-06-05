Shaw remains in Milwaukee after birth...

Shaw remains in Milwaukee after birth of child

12 hrs ago

Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw has been placed on the family medical emergency list so he could remain in Milwaukee to be with his wife, Lindy, who gave birth to the couple's first child earlier this week. "Travis had a baby girl on Tuesday," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said ahead of Friday's opener vs. the D-backs.

Chicago, IL

