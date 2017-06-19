Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as B...

Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as Brewers blank Braves 7-0

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga. less Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw celebrates with third base coach Ed Sedar after hitting a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, ... more Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Zach Davies throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC