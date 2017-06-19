Series Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers

Have the Pittsburgh Pirates missed their window and become a perennially disappointing team? Andrew McCutchen has become a slightly above average outfielder, accumulating a 0.8 WAR so far this season - but the 80 game suspension of Starling Marte has moved him back to centerfield, where he has been less than adequate for the past few seasons. Gerrit Cole has been not-an-ace in his ace role this season.

