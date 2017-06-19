Royals agree to deal with Feliz

11 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Royals

The Royals have agreed to a deal with right-handed reliever Neftali Feliz and designated right-handed pitcher Chris Young for assignment. Feliz owns a 3.43 career ERA and 107 saves over nine seasons with the Rangers, Pirates, Tigers and Brewers.

