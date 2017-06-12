Rosenthal fails in eighth as Brewers go up 8-5

After the Cardinals had played catch-up for several innings, righthander Trevor Rosenthal had a misstep in the eighth inning when the Milwaukee Brewers scored three runs to break a 5-5 tie and take an 8-5 victory Tuesday night as the day-night doubleheader at Busch Stadium ended with one in apiece. Rosenthal, who had struck out all three hitters he faced on Sunday, didn't retire any of four hitters he faced in the eighth.

