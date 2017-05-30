Sky Sox left fielder Ryan Cordell is introduced with the starting lineup before the start of the season opener against Omaha Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Security Service Field in Colorado Springs, Colo. The collection of talent populating the Sky Sox roster - and sprinkled throughout Milwaukee's system - can be traced in large part to a sell-off mode that set the stage for the big league club's rebuild.

