Right angle: Arcia hits inside-the-parker

The fireworks at Miller Park exploded overhead before Orlando Arcia stepped on home plate, and that was quite a feat considering how swiftly he circled the bases for the Brewers' first inside-the-park home run in more than five years. Arcia's game-tying solo homer in the third inning was the Brewers' first hit against Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet , who struck out six of the first seven batters he faced before the shortstop's line drive to right-center field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.