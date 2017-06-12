Pham sits after one extra-base hit in...

Pham sits after one extra-base hit in 15 games

Jose Martinez, who drove in four runs in Tuesday's doubleheader, including hitting two home runs, will be in left field Wednesday night for the Cardinals against the Milwaukee Brewers as Tommy Pham, who has had only one extra-base hit in his last 15 games, sits down. Righthander Mike Leake, winless in his last three starts, will seek his sixth victory.

