Padres hit five home runs, Lamet K's 12 in 11-inning victory

Dinelson Lamet of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Miller Park on June 17, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dinelson Lamet of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Miller Park on June 17, 2017, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.