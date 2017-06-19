Nelson whiffs 10 in 1st CG as Brewers nip Padres 2-1
With a tired Brewers bullpen in dire need of a break, Jimmy Nelson carried the load all by himself Sunday. Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and Milwaukee got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres.
