Mundelein pitcher Murphy drafted by Milwaukee Brewers
Murphy, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound hard-throwing left-hander who just finished his high school career at Mundelein, was hoping to get drafted in the first few rounds of this week's Major League Draft. Nothing happened for Murphy on Monday and then on Tuesday the Baltimore Orioles called Murphy's adviser and made an offer that would make Murphy the 98th pick of the MLB draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Brewers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr...
|Feb '17
|RelieverPhartzz
|2
|Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14)
|Oct '14
|earl scott
|2
|Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Richard Cook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC