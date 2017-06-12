Mundelein pitcher Murphy drafted by M...

Mundelein pitcher Murphy drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

Murphy, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound hard-throwing left-hander who just finished his high school career at Mundelein, was hoping to get drafted in the first few rounds of this week's Major League Draft. Nothing happened for Murphy on Monday and then on Tuesday the Baltimore Orioles called Murphy's adviser and made an offer that would make Murphy the 98th pick of the MLB draft.

