Milwaukee Brewers: Who won the Jean Segura Trade?

We've covered the Yovani Gallardo deal and the Mike Fiers/Carlos Gomez trade in depth, but what about Jean Segura? What happened to the players the Milwaukee Brewers acquired when they dealt their All-Star shortstop to Arizona? On February 1st, 2016 the Milwaukee Brewers sent Jean Segura and right-hander Tyler Wagner to the D-Backs for Chase Anderson, Aaron Hill, prospect Isan Diaz, and $6.5 million. Segura bounced back in a big way for the D-Backs with a 20-homer/30-steal season in 2016.

