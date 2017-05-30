Milwaukee Brewers top Mets 2-1 to split series
The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the New York Mets 2-1 at Citi Field to snatch back a split in the four game series that saw them lose the first two games. Brewers' starter Chase Anderson outdueled the Mets Zack Wheeler, and the Brewers pushed across just enough runs to win.
