Milwaukee Brewers to induct Corey Hart into Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will induct former outfielder and first baseman Corey Hart into the team's Wall of Honor on Friday. Hart will have a plaque commemorating his career installed at Miller Park.

