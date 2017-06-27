Milwaukee Brewers to induct Corey Har...

Milwaukee Brewers to induct Corey Hart into Wall of Honor

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers will induct former outfielder and first baseman Corey Hart into the team's Wall of Honor on Friday. Hart will have a plaque commemorating his career installed at Miller Park.

