Milwaukee Brewers to activate Brent Suter tomorrow; no corresponding move announced yet
Brent Suter is at Miller Park tonight and according to Adam McCalvy, he will be activated by the team either before or after tomorrow's game against the Pirates. Suter has yo-yo'd back and forth between the MLB and AAA several times this year, and altogether he owns a 5.25 ERA across 12.0 big league innings this season.
