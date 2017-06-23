Milwaukee Brewers: Has Eric Sogard St...

Milwaukee Brewers: Has Eric Sogard Stolen The Second Base Job?

With the impending return of Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar in the next couple of days, will we see a change in the starting nine? Has fan favorite, Eric Sogard earned the starting second base job? Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Eric " Nerd Power " Sogard has been absolutely terrific. It seems he is making gold glove caliber plays and driving in clutch runs night after night.

