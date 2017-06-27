Milwaukee Brewers designate Nick Franklin for assignment, activate Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar
During our discussion this morning of how Jonathan Villar fits back into the picture with the Milwaukee Brewers, it was noted that when he and Ryan Braun were officially activated from the disabled list at some point today that an accompanying roster move would need to be made. As was speculated, Villar's return to active duty does indeed mean the end of the line for Nick Franklin: OF Ryan Braun and 2B Jonathan Villar reinstated from the 10-day DL.
