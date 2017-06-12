Miguel Cabrera's walk-off shot headli...

Miguel Cabrera's walk-off shot headlines night of memorable home runs in MLB

20 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

After Tigers reliever Francisco Rodriguez blew another lead late, Cabrera played the hero role with his first home run since May 20, a two-run walk-off shot that gave the Tigers a 5-3 win over the Rays Thursday at Comerica Park. Brewers slugger Eric Thames also hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth, his off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh to give the visiting Brewers a 6-4 win.

Chicago, IL

