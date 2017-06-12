Miguel Cabrera's walk-off shot headlines night of memorable home runs in MLB
After Tigers reliever Francisco Rodriguez blew another lead late, Cabrera played the hero role with his first home run since May 20, a two-run walk-off shot that gave the Tigers a 5-3 win over the Rays Thursday at Comerica Park. Brewers slugger Eric Thames also hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth, his off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh to give the visiting Brewers a 6-4 win.
