Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw became the 79th major league pitcher ever to strike out at least 2,000 batters during the team's 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night. He joins Don Sutton, Don Drysdale, and Sandy Koufax-all hall of famers-as the only Dodgers to reach the milestone according to ESPN .

