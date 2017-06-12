Looking back at the Brewers trade of Tyler Thornburg
Back in early December, David Stearns and the Brewers pulled together another impressive deal, sending Tyler Thornburg to the Red Sox for four players: Travis Shaw , Mauricio Dubon, Josh Pennington, and a player to be named later . While it was a haul for the Brewers even before the season began, the injury issues that Tyler Thornburg has dealt with are making the deal look like an even better move.
