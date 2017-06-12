Leading Off: Surging Moustakas on pac...

Leading Off: Surging Moustakas on pace for career season

As Kansas City's once-anemic offense has surged, scoring seven or more runs in each of its last five games entering the weekend, so has Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. The left-handed hitter, who is a free agent after this season, entered a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels hitting .400 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in June.

Chicago, IL

