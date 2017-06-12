KJ Harrison Drafted By The Milwaukee ...

KJ Harrison Drafted By The Milwaukee Brewers In The Third Round

The Milwuakee Brewers have selected Oregon State first baseman KJ Harrison with the 84th overall pick in the third round Oregon State first baseman KJ Harrison has been selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2017 MLB draft. Milwaukee used their third round pick to acquire the rights to the 6 foot 210 pound Hawaii native who has spent the last three years representing Oregon State.

