Keston Hiura Officially Becomes a Milwaukee Brewer

UCI's Keston Hiura officially signed with the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday after being selected ninth in the opening round of the MLB draft. . UC Irvine baseball's second baseman Keston Hiura officially signed a $4.57 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday evening.

