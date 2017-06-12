Homers help Brewers split doubleheader

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw may have looked locked in Tuesday night, but his mind was hundreds of miles away. Keon Broxton and Shaw hit solo home runs and combined for five RBIs to help the Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 and split their day-night doubleheader.

