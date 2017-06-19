Hader adjusting well to bullpen trans...

Hader adjusting well to bullpen transition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Brewers

Top Brewers pitching prospect Josh Hader worked two scoreless, hitless innings in his Miller Park debut for a historical footnote to a overall prospect according to MLBPipeline.com -- walked a batter, hit another, struck out two and reached 96.6 mph with his fastball, according to . Hader's first batter of the night, Adam Frazier , became his first strikeout victim in front of the home fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Brewers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royals reliever falls through a barn roof, carr... Feb '17 RelieverPhartzz 2
News Broxton, Carter homers rally Brewers past Mariners (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Chicago Cubs: 2016 has the potential to be the ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Ryan Lavarnway, Shane Peterson waived by Chicag... (Dec '14) Dec '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Javier Baez's struggles leave questions about r... (Sep '14) Oct '14 earl scott 2
News Brewers trade rumors: Cliff Lee being looked at... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Richard Cook 1
See all Milwaukee Brewers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Brewers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,169 • Total comments across all topics: 281,925,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC