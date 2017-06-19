Hader adjusting well to bullpen transition

Top Brewers pitching prospect Josh Hader worked two scoreless, hitless innings in his Miller Park debut for a historical footnote to a overall prospect according to MLBPipeline.com -- walked a batter, hit another, struck out two and reached 96.6 mph with his fastball, according to . Hader's first batter of the night, Adam Frazier , became his first strikeout victim in front of the home fans.

