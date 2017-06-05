Godley, Drury lead Arizona past Brewers 3-2

Zack Godley allowed two hits over 6 2-3 innings, Brandon Drury hit the go-ahead two-run home run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night. Rey Fuentes tripled and scored for the Diamondbacks, who had their nine-game home winning streak snapped in a loss to the Brewers on Friday.

