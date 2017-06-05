Former Brewer Scooter Gennett hits 4 homers, makes MLB history - for Reds

Former Brewers second baseman Scooter Gennett ate a full bowl of Wheaties, picked out a big boy bat and then did some real good work Tuesday night, amazingly making Major League Baseball history with an astonishing offensive performance for the ages in the Cincinnati Reds' 13-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Gennett became the first player ever to produce five hits, four home runs and 10 RBI, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.