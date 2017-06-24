Foltynewicz, Swanson lead Braves over Brewers 5-4

Mike Foltynewicz won his fourth straight decision at home, shortstop Dansby Swanson made a pair of outstanding defensive plays in the ninth inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night for their sixth win in seven games. Foltynewicz gave up one run, four hits and three walks in five innings with nine strikeouts, improving to 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last five starts at SunTrust Park.

