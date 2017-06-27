Everyone needs to be talking more about Travis Shaw

This year's Brewers have gotten contributions from everyone up and down the lineup, whether it's Domingo Santana coming into his own, the unexpected production of Eric Sogard and Manny Pina , or Keon Broxton's recent home run binge. When someone different is providing the key at-bat every day, it can be easy to lose sight of those who have been consistently very good.

