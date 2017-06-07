Espino will start in place of Garza on Thursday

Notes: Paolo Espino doesn't have to wait as long for his second start in the major leagues Paolo Espino will come up from Class AAA Colorado Springs to start for the Brewers on Thursday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://jsonl.in/2sFmhGP Right-hander Paolo Espino won't have to wait as long for his second major-league start as he did for the first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.