Diamondbacks Game Day: Brewers' Chase Anderson throws well again vs. old team The Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray was protecting the lead through early innings at Chase Field. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sRrZWc Diamondbacks starter Zack Godley discusses his performance in Arizona's 3-2 win on Saturday at Chase Field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.