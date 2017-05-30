Davies sharp, Thames homers, Brewers ...

Davies sharp, Thames homers, Brewers beat Dodgers 3-0

16 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Zach Davies pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning, Eric Thames hit his 15th homer and the Milwaukee Brewers averted a three-game series sweep by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Sunday. Davies struck out six and allowed a walk in six-plus innings, effectively mixing a curveball, changeup and a fastball that hovered around 90 mph.

Chicago, IL

