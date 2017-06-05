Crew tie it with two in 9th, lose in 10
The Brewers scored twice off Giants closer Mark Melancon in the ninth inning Thursday but stranded the winning run at third base before the Giants struck for four runs in the 10th, sending San Francisco to a wild 9-5 victory at Miller Park. Melancon, the cutter specialist and former Pirates closer, had never surrendered a home run in 35 appearances against the Brewers before inheriting a 5-3 lead Thursday.
