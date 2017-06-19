Crew expects to sign top pick Hiura soon
The Brewers are optimistic they'll seal a deal with first-round Draft pick Keston Hiura in the coming days, and two other picks within the first five rounds are signing, too. Asked whether the Brewers would introduce Hiura before Thursday's homestand finale, general manager David Stearns said, "There's a chance.
