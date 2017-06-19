Chase paces Crew with 6th straight qu...

Chase paces Crew with 6th straight quality start

14 hrs ago

Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson logged his sixth straight quality start and Travis Shaw homered and drove in three runs in a 4-2 win over the Pirates on Thursday at Miller Park. The Ivan Nova vs. Anderson matchup pitted the fifth- and sixth-best ERAs in the National League against each other, but it took both starters an inning to settle in.



