Chase Anderson Joins Three Other Pitchers in Milwaukee Brewers History
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson fired 7.2 scoreless frames against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday evening, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four hitters. It marked Anderson's third straight scoreless outing of at least seven innings, joining only three other Brewers pitchers who can claim the same, per Baseball Reference .
