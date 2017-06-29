Brewers' Travis Shaw hitting his stride

Having learned to live from at-bat to at-bat rather than carry over his struggles, Milwaukee third baseman Travis Shaw is having an all-star-caliber first half. Experience, maturity paying off for Brewers' Travis Shaw Having learned to live from at-bat to at-bat rather than carry over his struggles, Milwaukee third baseman Travis Shaw is having an all-star-caliber first half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.