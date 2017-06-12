Brewers' Thames hits another game-winning homer
Eric Thames delivered another game-winning home run for the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB, while Max Scherzer was impressive for the Washington Nationals. His solo blast in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres on Friday gave the Brewers a 6-5 win.
