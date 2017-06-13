Brewers select Immaculata's Egnatuk in MLB Draft

Brewers select Immaculata's Nick Egnatuk in MLB Draft Brewers select Immaculata INF Nick Egnatuk in MLB Draft Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://mycj.co/2sYUAc8 The Milwaukee Brewers selected Immaculata High School infielder Nick Egnatuk with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of Major League Baseball's 2017 First-Year Player Draft. Egnatuk was the second scholastic player from New Jersey to be selected in this year's draft, being chosen just two spots after the Arizona Diamondbacks selected another infielder, Buddy Kennedy of Millville, the same high school that produced Mike Trout.

