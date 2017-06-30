Brewers relaunch Ballpark Pass ticket...

Brewers relaunch Ballpark Pass ticket offer for all remaining home games

Halfway through the 2017 campaign, the upstart Milwaukee Brewers are sitting in first place in the NL Central division, and now, for the rest of the season, fans can catch the young, exciting and surprisingly successful team at Miller Park on a truly great deal. The club announced Thursday it is relaunching Brewers Ballpark Pass, a ticket program allowing fans to attend all of Milwaukee's remaining regular-season home games for less than $30 per month.

