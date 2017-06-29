Brewers honor 25 military veterans at July 4th game
The Milwaukee Brewers will honor 25 veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War on July 4th at Miller Park. The event is in conjunction with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight organization.
